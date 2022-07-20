Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Former bank executive linked to Alex Murdaugh indicted on conspiracy charges

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C.(Jose Luis Magana | AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The former chief executive officer of Palmetto State Bank is facing conspiracy charges.

A federal grand jury indicted Russell Lucius Laffitte with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud and misapplication of bank funds Wednesday.

In early May, disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh and Cory Fleming were indicted with one count of criminal conspiracy to misappropriate funds to Murdaugh that were held in trust as conservator for Hakeem L. Pinckney and his estate with the bank.

RELATED COVERAGE

Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murder charges; bond denied

Allegedly this was done to help Murdagh pay loans Laffitte had issued to him from client funds in an unreleated case which Laffitee also served as a fiduciary.

Thursday’s indictment alleged Laffite conspired with a bank customer while serving as a conservator for a bank customer’s personal injury clients by extending $355,000 in personal loans to himself and $900,000 in personal loans to the customer from funds held at PSB. The money belonged to personal injury clients.

The indictment said Laffitte knew the funds loaned were being used to cover hundreds of thousands of dollars in overdraft on a personal account.

It further alleges he knew the money used to pay back the loans was stolen from other personal injury clients.

Laffitte is alleged to have collected $391,781.07 in fees while serving as a personal representative for clients.

Thursday’s indictment also said on two occasions he misapplied bank funds. On Oct. 28, 2021 Laffitte is alleged to have paid the firm $680,000 without notice or consent of the bank in a fraudulent transfer.

It also alleges on July 15, 2021 he extended a commercial loan of $750,000. He allegedly did this knowing it was unsecured and that the loan would be used to pay an attorney and to cover hundreds of thousands of dollars on an overdrafted bank account.

He faces up to 30 years in prison on all charges if convicted.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

1 soldier dead, 9 injured by Fort Gordon lightning strike
This was the scene on the morning of July 20, 2022, at the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road.
Slain man at Augusta motel becomes crime outbreak’s 24th victim
A child's body was found after Greenville County deputies received reports of a missing...
4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say
Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
Family sits down with News 12 to demand justice in 4-year-old’s drowning death
Crystal Gail Mundy Simmons
New person sought for questioning on Burke County missing man

Latest News

Hasheem Keywaun Rond Glover is arrested.
Suspect arrested in Aiken Days Inn double homicide
Morning Mix
Travel through history: Grand opening of the 1970 Augusta Riot Exhibit
Morning Mix
Check out a “Sister Act Jr.” presentation by the Jessye Norman School of the Arts!
Morning Mix
Paceline & Second City Distillery partner for a ride for cancer research!
Morning Mix
Social Question: Mega Millions reaches $630 million! What would you do with the money?