Fans express their excitement about Peach Jam experience

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The entire basketball world is watching Peach Jam in North Augusta.

Right now, the games’ best young talent is in town to show off their skills.

While many of the fans are there to see great basketball, others are there to hopefully see their favorite NBA stars.

Here’s a look at the tournament through the eyes of a fan.

Inside the stands are packed with people from here and there. Atlanta, Houston, and even some locally.

For some, this is their first tournament while others are household names, like Shan McCants.

“Everybody here knows me. I don’t even have to pay to get in,” says McCants.

No matter where you’re from or how many games you’ve attended, it’s the love of the game that brings people together.

Claude Gilchrest, a fan, said: “I’ve been coming here for years. There is nothing like watching a basketball game, especially in a packed gym. You just can’t beat the atmosphere and the excitement.”

There is plenty of excitement to go around.

McCants said: “What I’m doing here, I’m trying to motivate every person here. I want everyone to be at the top. I don’t want to see anyone down.”

Whether you are a player or a fan, the spirit of basketball is alive and well at Peach Jam.

“I’ve always had a heart for basketball. So, when I see young fellows out there trying to get it like that, that makes them very special to me,” says McCants.

Peach Jam wraps Sunday.

Another fan, Jalen Bates, said: “It is like no other, everyone here is all here for one thing: basketball.”

