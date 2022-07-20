Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Low flood threat with downpours through Thursday. Rain possible early today.
By Tim Strong
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A typical summer pattern is expected through the end of the work week: heat, humidity, and a few showers and storms each day.

Sunrise temperatures will be in the low 70s early Wednesday. Scattered showers are possible before lunchtime, so have the umbrella close by before leaving for work. Highs will be in the low 90s with isolated showers and storms popping up in the afternoon. If we see a good bit of rain before lunch then afternoon rain chances will be lower. Winds will be out of the southwest between 7-12 mph.

Another front will be approaching Thursday and Friday which will keep the chance for a few storms each afternoon. Highs will remain in the low 90s. The low flood risk will continue Thursday. Downpours could cause minor flooding issues in flood-prone areas.

The weekend looks drier with hotter highs in the mid-90s. An isolated shower or storms is possible this weekend but most of us should stay dry so keep your outdoor plans.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reese Ave. Augusta, Ga.
Welfare check draws law enforcement to Reese Avenue in Augusta
LeBron James at Peach Jam
WATCH: LeBron James spotted at Peach Jam in North Augusta
Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
Family sits down with News 12 to demand justice in 4-year-old’s drowning death
Woman partially paralyzed after chiropractor visit
‘It’s such a shock’: Woman partially paralyzed after chiropractor visit
Dan James Williams, 70.
Family issues urgent cry for help finding missing senior

Latest News

Showers and storms possible again Wednesday
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Rain Chances
Early Showers and Storms, Heat, Humidity, PM Storms
Afternoon Storms
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Heat up, rinse, repeat
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale