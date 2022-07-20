Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered showers and storms are possible this evening into early tonight. Heavy rain could lead to minor flooding issues in flood prone areas. There is also a low risk for strong gusts with storms for the rest of tonight. Winds will stay steady out of the southwest overnight between 5-10 mph. Temperatures will drop to the mid-70s into early Thursday.

A First Alert has been issued for the entire CSRA tomorrow for the threat of severe storms and minor flooding issues. (WRDW)

FIRST ALERT THURSDAY | Another front will be approaching Thursday and Friday which will keep the chance for storms each day. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a marginal to slight for severe storms tomorrow. As a result, a FIRST ALERT has been issued for the entire viewing area from Thursday morning through Thursday night. Damaging winds and minor flooding issues from heavy downpours are the main concern. The low flood risk will continue into Friday as well. Downpours could cause minor flooding issues in flood-prone areas. Highs will remain in the low 90s.

Marginal to slight risk for severe storms across the entire CSRA tomorrow. Stay weather aware. (WRDW)

Morning lows Friday will be in the mid to low 70s. Afternoon highs will warm up to the low 90s. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are expected again Friday that could trigger a few flood alerts. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

The weekend looks drier with hotter highs in the mid-90s. An isolated shower or storms is possible this weekend but most of the day should stay dry so keep your outdoor plans. Morning lows Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 70s. Winds will continue out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.