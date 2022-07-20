Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Couple meets ‘Bennifer’ at Vegas licensing bureau

A Southern California couple describes seeing Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the licensing bureau in Las Vegas. (KABC)
By KABC
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KABC) - Las Vegas is still the wedding capital of the world, just ask Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

The Hollywood couple tied the knot in Sin City over the weekend.

It was a surprise to everyone, including a southern California couple, who had an impromptu road trip with friends and family to get married in Vegas.

While at the licensing bureau, Demetrius and Airika Visaya spotted the famous couple.

Demetrius Visaya said they were in line for about five minutes when Airika Visaya turned around and saw the couple come in.

“She was like ‘Oh my God, it’s Ben Affleck and J Lo,’” he said. “I’m like ‘You’re crazy, shut up.’”

Despite her partner’s disbelief, Airika Visaya was positive that the couple who had walked in was Bennifer.

“He didn’t believe me, but I knew instantly when I saw J Lo, like that’s J Lo. I knew her face,” she said.

Within a minute, the Visayas were right next to the famous couple.

“Standing right behind us, just like regular people,” Airika Visaya said. “And I was like nervous, like oh my god, that’s crazy.”

Demetrius Visaya was not as nervous and started up a conversation with Affleck and J Lo.

“We both said congratulations to each other,” Airika Visaya said. “He was like ‘Oh my God, you’re getting married too?’ And they said yes. They just seemed really happy it seemed like we were both in a rush because it was about to close at midnight so we both had last-minute appointments.”

The Visayas said they spent about 10 minutes talking to the couple.

They also said it took away any nerves they may have had since they were too excited about who they just met that they didn’t even think about their own wedding.

Copyright 2022 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reese Ave. Augusta, Ga.
Welfare check draws law enforcement to Reese Avenue in Augusta
LeBron James at Peach Jam
WATCH: LeBron James spotted at Peach Jam in North Augusta
Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
Family sits down with News 12 to demand justice in 4-year-old’s drowning death
Woman partially paralyzed after chiropractor visit
‘It’s such a shock’: Woman partially paralyzed after chiropractor visit
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Saluda SUV driver dies in crash with tractor-trailer

Latest News

Law enforcement recently dismantled the ring and arrested the alleged ringleaders, officials...
Former corrections officer was meth trafficking ringleader, police say
This was the scene on the morning of July 20, 2022, at the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road.
Coroner’s staff called to motel on Boy Scout Road
Morning Mix
Wealth Wednesday: Private wealth advisor Will Rogers breaks down rising rates
Morning Mix
The basics of chess with Christopher Lemons from Augusta Chess Club
Morning Mix
Dr. Janis Coffin with AU talks about respiratory conditions and seasonal allergies