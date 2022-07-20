Coroner’s staff called to motel on Boy Scout Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office was called Wednesday morning to the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road.

If Coroner Mark Bowen’s staff was called, it involves a death.

As of 11:14 a.m., Bowen said his staff was on the way but unsure what the circumstances were.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirmed its Criminal Investigation Division was also called to the scene but also was unable to immediately the circumstances of the death.

If it turns out to be a homicide, it will be the latest of more than two dozen across the CSRA since spring.

The region has been dealing with an outbreak of fatal shootings and suspicious deaths, leading the sheriff to vow “decisive” action including gang crackdowns, roadblock checkpoints and use of high-tech surveillance cameras in targeted areas.

Homicides and suspicious deaths in the CSRA since April 14 include these cases:

