Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Coroner’s staff called to motel on Boy Scout Road

This was the scene on the morning of July 20, 2022, at the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road.
This was the scene on the morning of July 20, 2022, at the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office was called Wednesday morning to the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road.

If Coroner Mark Bowen’s staff was called, it involves a death.

MORE | Aiken residents push for curbs on crime in Crosland Park

As of 11:14 a.m., Bowen said his staff was on the way but unsure what the circumstances were.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirmed its Criminal Investigation Division was also called to the scene but also was unable to immediately the circumstances of the death.

If it turns out to be a homicide, it will be the latest of more than two dozen across the CSRA since spring.

The region has been dealing with an outbreak of fatal shootings and suspicious deaths, leading the sheriff to vow “decisive” action including gang crackdowns, roadblock checkpoints and use of high-tech surveillance cameras in targeted areas.

Homicides and suspicious deaths in the CSRA since April 14 include these cases:

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reese Ave. Augusta, Ga.
Welfare check draws law enforcement to Reese Avenue in Augusta
LeBron James at Peach Jam
WATCH: LeBron James spotted at Peach Jam in North Augusta
Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
Family sits down with News 12 to demand justice in 4-year-old’s drowning death
Woman partially paralyzed after chiropractor visit
‘It’s such a shock’: Woman partially paralyzed after chiropractor visit
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Saluda SUV driver dies in crash with tractor-trailer

Latest News

Morning Mix
Wealth Wednesday: Private wealth advisor Will Rogers breaks down rising rates
Morning Mix
The basics of chess with Christopher Lemons from Augusta Chess Club
Morning Mix
Dr. Janis Coffin with AU talks about respiratory conditions and seasonal allergies
Morning Mix
[FULL] Morning Mix - Wellness and Wealth Wednesday, the history of chess, and more!