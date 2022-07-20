Copper foil maker to build Augusta plant with 250 jobs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Denkai America, a manufacturer of copper foil used in printed electronics, will locate its new manufacturing facility and North American headquarters in Richmond County, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday.

The company’s initial investment will be $150 million to establish an “electrodeposited” copper foil production facility on a 115-acre site, with a goal to invest a total of $430 million and create 250 jobs over the next five years.

The plant will focus foil for electric vehicle batteries.

Denkai America’s materials have traditionally been used in printed circuit board applications, primarily for the aerospace and defense industries, but are also now used in the lithium-ion batteries powering electric vehicles.

Construction is expected to begin in September at the Augusta Corporate Park in south Augusta as the first part of a three-phase investment, and the facility will be fully operational by December 2024.

The company will be hiring for skilled industrial technicians, production managers, and engineers. Interested applicants can learn more and apply at https://denkaiamerica.isolvedhire.com/jobs.

Operating for more than 60 years, Denkai has team members worldwide with operations in Japan and North America.

“Georgia is proud to be selected as the home of Denkai America, further strengthening our state’s status as a leader in the emerging electric mobility and existing aerospace, defense, and technology industries,” Kemp said.

Steven Kendrick, chairman of the Augusta Economic Development Authority, said: “The Development Authority of Augusta, Georgia, is excited to welcome Denkai America and its North American Headquarters to the Augusta Corporate Park. We know they will be a great corporate citizen and bring high-skilled jobs to the growing list of companies that call Augusta and the Augusta Corporate Park home.”

The Augusta Corporate Park has been a magnet for new industry in the past couple of years, with metal recycler Aurubis breaking ground on a plant there that will bring 125 jobs and plastic recycler PureCycle Technologies planning a plant there that will create 80 to 100 jobs.

