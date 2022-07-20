Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Columbia County thief takes off with $800 in e-cigarettes

Thief gets away with $800 worth of electronic cigarettes.
Thief gets away with $800 worth of electronic cigarettes.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are looking for a shoplifter who made off with hundreds of dollars in electronic cigarettes from a gas station.

MORE | Suspect sought in Augusta aggravated assault

It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Gas-Pro store on Wrightsboro Road, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The clerk said while he was working at the front counter, a male wearing blue shorts and a gray hoodie walked in and headed to the restroom.

A few moments later, the male exited the restroom and while walking out of the store grabbed the display and left, according to deputies.

The moment he exited the building, he starting running toward nearby hotels with another male.

The display case full of electronic cigarettes was worth about $800, according to deputies.

Authorities released surveillance photos of the theft.

If you know anything about it, you can contact Investigator Ken Waller at 706-541-2800.

Also in the news ...

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they are looking for information about the man below. They say that around 3:30 p.m. July 13, he tried to push out a shopping cart with more than $600 worth of merchandise in it from the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway.

Walmart suspect in July 13 incident.
Walmart suspect in July 13 incident.(Contributed)

Richmond County sheriff’s deputies say the person below is wanted for questioning about a theft that occurred at Walmart, 3338 Wrightsboro Road on July 15. The stolen item was another customer’s bicycle that he had left inside the grocery doors.

Wanted for questioning about a theft that occurred at Walmart, 3338 Wrightsboro Road, on July 15.
Wanted for questioning about a theft that occurred at Walmart, 3338 Wrightsboro Road, on July 15.(Contributed)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reese Ave. Augusta, Ga.
Welfare check draws law enforcement to Reese Avenue in Augusta
LeBron James at Peach Jam
WATCH: LeBron James spotted at Peach Jam in North Augusta
Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
Family sits down with News 12 to demand justice in 4-year-old’s drowning death
Woman partially paralyzed after chiropractor visit
‘It’s such a shock’: Woman partially paralyzed after chiropractor visit
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Saluda SUV driver dies in crash with tractor-trailer

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh
WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murders of wife, son
Shane Levy, 47.
Missing Augusta man last seen in February
Murdaugh
WATCH: Murdaugh transferred for bond hearing in murders
Augusta Corporate Park
Copper foil maker to build Augusta plant with 250 jobs