Columbia County officials decide on SPLOST plans for November ballot

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In Columbia County, citizens are very vocal about how they want to see SPLOST funds spent.

“We have a motion. Do we approve...approved.”

After a long process to ensure the list included projects voters want, Columbia County’s SPLOST is heading to the November 8 ballot.

Click HERE to view the 2023-2028 SPLOST renewal projects.

“Citizen interaction is always important. Anytime we host a public meeting, we expect citizen input,” said County Manager Scott Johnson.

From the four public meetings, Johnson expected more feedback.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t have as many as I hoped there would be, but there are still other opportunities to reach the public,” he said.

Now that the list is approved. It’s about trying to convince voters it’s worth their extra pennies.

“We’re going to spend the next several months to try and educate the public on the list on the process just to make sure we answer any questions,” said Johnson.

The money is broken down into several categories like public safety, new fire trucks, and community services that will go towards park upgrades, like Patriots Park, Liberty Park, and more.

Transportation will put money towards North Belair Road improvements, technology, and a new county facility.

“That one penny really adds when you’re talking about funding with capital improvements to the county,” he said.

The leaders are confident in what they’re putting on the November ballot.

“I think we’re comfortable with the list that we have now. We’re comfortable with the SPLOST going forward. Now we just have to wait and see what the voters decide,” said Johnson.

