Breakdown of COVID numbers across Richmond & Columbia Counties

By Liz Owens and Jasmine Garcia
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are only a few weeks left until summer break is over and kids go back to school.

In the meanwhile, COVID cases throughout Georgia are steadily on the rise.

What does that mean for parents? Here are the breakdowns of the data.

MORE | As COVID cases rise, Burke County jail suspends visits

The state released the latest numbers Wednesday evening.

Richmond County ranks number 32 out of 161 counties for the highest rate of COVID cases.

We wanted to compare case and vaccination rates among students in our area, we went to Georgia Technical College’s COVID dashboard.

The data was last updated 10 days ago.

Richmond County has a 15 percent vaccination rate for kids five to ten years old. In Columbia County, it’s 13 percent. The case rate for COVID in this age group is higher in Richmond County.

MORE | What does spike in COVID cases mean for the CSRA?

Thirty-four percent of students between the ages of 11 and 13 are vaccinated in Richmond County, and 28 percent are in Columbia County.

The highest rate of vaccinated students across both counties is in high school, about half are vaccinated. This age group also has the highest rate of COVID, with Richmond County students surpassing the state average for this age group.

Data has shown low income and minorities are more vulnerable to COVID. The poverty rate among children in Richmond County is double the national average.

