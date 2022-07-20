Barnwell dog attack leaves woman with injuries all over

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell Police Department is investigating a dog attack that injured two women.

It happened Monday morning in the 100 block of Country Park Manor, according to an incident report from police.

DEVELOPING STORY News 12′s Will Rioux is on the scene today in Barnwell, and we’ll have more on the story later on WRDW.com and on our newscasts.

A 48-year-old woman said she left her home and was walking to work. When she walked past a home, several unrestrained dogs ran out of the yard and attacked her, according to police.

A witness said she saw about five dogs attacking the victim, so the witness ran over and tried to help.

An officer noted that the initial victim suffered bite marks to both legs, her arms, hands, face and back, while the witness suffered a deep wound on the back of her left calf.

Emergency medical crews arrived and took the first victim to a hospital for treatment. The witness drove herself to the hospital.

An officer noted in the incident report that there had been “multiple complaints from the past few months” of the dogs getting loose and roaming around the area.

