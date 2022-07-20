Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Barnwell dog attack leaves woman with injuries all over

Barnwell Police Department
Barnwell Police Department(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell Police Department is investigating a dog attack that injured two women.

It happened Monday morning in the 100 block of Country Park Manor, according to an incident report from police.

A 48-year-old woman said she left her home and was walking to work. When she walked past a home, several unrestrained dogs ran out of the yard and attacked her, according to police.

A witness said she saw about five dogs attacking the victim, so the witness ran over and tried to help.

An officer noted that the initial victim suffered bite marks to both legs, her arms, hands, face and back, while the witness suffered a deep wound on the back of her left calf.

Emergency medical crews arrived and took the first victim to a hospital for treatment. The witness drove herself to the hospital.

An officer noted in the incident report that there had been “multiple complaints from the past few months” of the dogs getting loose and roaming around the area.

MORE | Family demands justice in 4-year-old’s drowning death

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeBron James at Peach Jam
WATCH: LeBron James spotted at Peach Jam in North Augusta
Reese Ave. Augusta, Ga.
Welfare check draws law enforcement to Reese Avenue in Augusta
Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
Family sits down with News 12 to demand justice in 4-year-old’s drowning death
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Saluda SUV driver dies in crash with tractor-trailer
Dan James Williams, 70.
Missing senior found safe, Richmond County deputies say

Latest News

Boat sinks, five hurt in crash on Lake Murray, S.C.
Saluda County coroner identifies man who died in lake
WRDW
WATCH: Latest from the scene at SEC media days
This was the scene on the morning of July 20, 2022, at the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road.
Coroner’s staff called to motel on Boy Scout Road
Morning Mix
Wealth Wednesday: Private wealth advisor Will Rogers breaks down rising rates