Augusta mayor says he’ll release data on crime-linked guns

By Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. pledged Wednesday to release data on the makers of guns used in crimes in the city and called on fellow mayors to do the same.

“As mayors, we are on the front lines of the gun violence epidemic, and it is our duty to protect our constituents from this preventable public health crisis,” Davis said.

According to data released Wednesday, the top manufacturer of crime-linked guns was Glock in nine of 12 cities that reported statistics. More than 1.5 times more Glocks were recovered than the second leading manufacturer in each of those nine cities.

Five gun manufacturers accounted for over half of the recovered crime guns:

  • Glock: 16.6 percent
  • Taurus: 12.4 percent
  • Smith & Wesson: 11.8 percent
  • Ruger: 6.5 percent
  • Polymer80: 3.8 percent

Davis’ pledge came on the eve of a gun crime summit of U.S. mayors and as a shooting victim became the latest life lost in a local homicide.

The CSRA is in the grip of an outbreak of violent crime that’s claimed at least 24 lives since mid-April. Although Augusta doesn’t nearly account for all of those deaths, it does include quite a few.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has blamed at least part of the problem on gangs, and the agency has long said getting illegal and stolen guns off the street will be part of the answer.

The summit is being hosted by Mayors Against Illegal Guns Co-Chair New York Mayor Eric Adams in partnership with the African American Mayors Association.

Although Davis’ time in the mayoral post is limited, incoming Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson has made cracking down on crime a priority.

