Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Augusta business showcased in YouTube’s ‘American Plumber Stories’

By Will Volk
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From a kid with big dreams, to being on TV, one Augusta plumber has made it big.

There’s a new show on YouTube about plumbers around the country. Here’s the latest local star.

At Universal Plumbing, trucks will be rolling soon, but inside, the cameras already are.

“This thing is swelling my head up so big that I won’t be able to get out of my door because I never dreamt, I never imagined being on this platform,” said the Founder of Universal Plumbing, Larry Jones.

MORE |Ideas take off for drone cargo flights at in Augusta airport

Jones grew up in poverty. When he started this company in 1985, it was just him. But in the last few decades it’s grown, and now has about 25 employees.

The director of sales with Pfister Faucets, Spencer Brown said: “He came from a very humble background. He didn’t have a lot. He talks about it. Very open and honest about where he came from and where he is today, and he says plumbing made this happen.”

Brown helped create the show to inspire people to pursue careers in plumbing. They visit companies across the country.

“Every plumber that I do business with complains they don’t have labor, they wish they could do more, and I keep telling them, you’ve just got to go tell your story,” he said.

MORE | Clarks Hill farmer shows how he celebrates Christmas in July

Over three days, Brown and his camera crew are capturing Universal Plumbing’s story. Jones is excited, and he can’t wait to watch.

“I’ll be like a kid again sitting in front of the television eating popcorn and jumping up and down saying, ‘look that’s me, that’s me!’ Dreams do come true,” said Jones.

Season three of “American Plumber Stories” will start in October on YouTube. Brown hopes to announce when Universal Plumbing’s episode will air in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeBron James at Peach Jam
WATCH: LeBron James spotted at Peach Jam in North Augusta
Reese Ave. Augusta, Ga.
Welfare check draws law enforcement to Reese Avenue in Augusta
Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
Family sits down with News 12 to demand justice in 4-year-old’s drowning death
This was the scene on the morning of July 20, 2022, at the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road.
Slain man at inn becomes crime outbreak’s 24th victim
Dan James Williams, 70.
Missing senior found safe, Richmond County deputies say

Latest News

Barnwell Police Department
Barnwell dog attack leaves woman with injuries all over
Barnwell dog attack
Barnwell dog attack leaves woman with injuries all over
The ribbon-cutting was July 20 for the Georgia Carolina Nature and Adventure Center in Evans, Ga.
Scouts welcome nature, adventure center in Evans
The ribbon-cutting was July 20 for the Georgia Carolina Nature and Adventure Center in Evans, Ga.
Scenes from ribbon-cutting for scouting center