Augusta business showcased in YouTube’s ‘American Plumber Stories’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From a kid with big dreams, to being on TV, one Augusta plumber has made it big.

There’s a new show on YouTube about plumbers around the country. Here’s the latest local star.

At Universal Plumbing, trucks will be rolling soon, but inside, the cameras already are.

“This thing is swelling my head up so big that I won’t be able to get out of my door because I never dreamt, I never imagined being on this platform,” said the Founder of Universal Plumbing, Larry Jones.

Jones grew up in poverty. When he started this company in 1985, it was just him. But in the last few decades it’s grown, and now has about 25 employees.

The director of sales with Pfister Faucets, Spencer Brown said: “He came from a very humble background. He didn’t have a lot. He talks about it. Very open and honest about where he came from and where he is today, and he says plumbing made this happen.”

Brown helped create the show to inspire people to pursue careers in plumbing. They visit companies across the country.

“Every plumber that I do business with complains they don’t have labor, they wish they could do more, and I keep telling them, you’ve just got to go tell your story,” he said.

Over three days, Brown and his camera crew are capturing Universal Plumbing’s story. Jones is excited, and he can’t wait to watch.

“I’ll be like a kid again sitting in front of the television eating popcorn and jumping up and down saying, ‘look that’s me, that’s me!’ Dreams do come true,” said Jones.

Season three of “American Plumber Stories” will start in October on YouTube. Brown hopes to announce when Universal Plumbing’s episode will air in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.