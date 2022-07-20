Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Archer sets state record with arrowing 66-pound blue catfish, officials say

Officials in Virginia say a man set a new state record after arrowing a 66-pound blue catfish...
Officials in Virginia say a man set a new state record after arrowing a 66-pound blue catfish from the Pamunkey River.(Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Va. (Gray News) - A Virginia man has set a new state record after snagging a massive catfish.

According to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Jason Emmel arrowed a blue catfish that weighed 66 pounds, 5 ounces.

Emmel got the catfish from the Pamunkey River and set a new state record for archery.

Officials said Emmel’s catch was certified and is currently recognized as Virginia’s archery state record for blue catfish.

According to the department, the previous record was held by William Bates Jr., with a 62-pound, 4-ounce blue catfish captured in 2021 from Occoquan Bay in Fairfax.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeBron James at Peach Jam
WATCH: LeBron James spotted at Peach Jam in North Augusta
Reese Ave. Augusta, Ga.
Welfare check draws law enforcement to Reese Avenue in Augusta
Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
Family sits down with News 12 to demand justice in 4-year-old’s drowning death
This was the scene on the morning of July 20, 2022, at the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road.
Slain man at inn becomes crime outbreak’s 24th victim
Dan James Williams, 70.
Missing senior found safe, Richmond County deputies say

Latest News

A criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Secret Service alleges that John Andrew Bazor Jr. called...
Man charged with threatening to assassinate Biden, Secret Service says
An elementary school near Atlanta released a new logo that some parents say resembles a Nazi...
Parents say proposed logo for Georgia elementary school resembles Nazi symbol
File image
10 Fort Gordon soldiers injured in lightning strike
Former President Donald Trump, center, waves as he arrives for the funeral for his ex-wife...
Donald Trump and family attend Ivana Trump’s funeral in NYC
A potential citizenship question on the 2020 census would have discouraged some from filling...
Secret memo links citizenship question to apportionment