Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

10 Fort Gordon soldiers injured in lightning strike

File image
File image(Nino Rasic | Gray Media)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ten soldiers at Fort Gordon were injured in a lightning strike Wednesday morning.

It happened around 11:10 a.m., according to spokeswoman Anne H. Bowman.

FIRST ALERT | Latest weather forecast for CSRA

As thunderstorms moved through the area, the soldiers suffered injuries associated with a lightning strike at one of their training areas.

Fort Gordon’s Department of Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene immediately, according to Bowman.

The extent of injuries sustained is currently unknown.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeBron James at Peach Jam
WATCH: LeBron James spotted at Peach Jam in North Augusta
Reese Ave. Augusta, Ga.
Welfare check draws law enforcement to Reese Avenue in Augusta
Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
Family sits down with News 12 to demand justice in 4-year-old’s drowning death
This was the scene on the morning of July 20, 2022, at the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road.
Slain man at inn becomes crime outbreak’s 24th victim
Dan James Williams, 70.
Missing senior found safe, Richmond County deputies say

Latest News

Fetal heartbeat bill becomes law, banning abortions as early as six weeks
Injunction lifted on Georgia’s abortion law by federal court
Sonogram photo
Appeals court says Georgia abortion law should take effect
Crystal Gail Mundy Simmons
New person sought for questioning on Burke County missing man
This was the scene on the morning of July 20, 2022, at the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road.
Slain man at inn becomes crime outbreak’s 24th victim