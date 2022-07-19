Submit Photos/Videos
Welfare check draws law enforcement to Reese Avenue in Augusta

Reese Ave. Augusta, Ga.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was a large law enforcement presence on Reese Avenue after deputies were called to a welfare check.

Dispatch says the call came in at 7:25 p.m. on Monday.

We’ve reached out to the PIO for more information. Coroner Mark Bowen says they have not been called to the scene.

Reese Avenue was blocked for several hours.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

