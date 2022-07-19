Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Unmanned flights prepare for testing at Augusta Regional Airport

By William Rioux
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta is ground zero for the future of unmanned cargo flight testing.

In time, the data collected at Augusta Regional will help NASA plan a way to make these flights safer.

While unmanned flights are little ways out, we get to watch it all develop firsthand. Here’s the science in action.

“It’s a really exciting time in aviation right now,” said Diane Johnston with the Augusta Regional Airport.

MORE | White House: Russian officials visited Iran to view drones

That’s because we will soon see big Delta flights mixed with little drones that are helping pave the way for future technology at airports.

“Drones, unmanned systems, this new technology is the way that aviation is moving,” she said.

Augusta Regional’s new partnership with the University of Alaska-Fairbanks helps companies test new technology.

“Any drone operator that is working or manufacturer that has a product or service that needs to be tested will be able to come out and test at the Augusta Regional Airport,” she said.

Those companies gather flight data on those products, which is sent to the FAA which then sends it to NASA. Rules and regulations will be made off that data.

MORE | 5-year-old calls 911, receives special surprise from Phenix City police

“This is the future of the aerospace, aviation industry,” said Johnston.

Augusta Regional is looking to stay at the forefront with this plan. It includes adding a future drone zone, vertical and electric aircraft hangar, and an electric aircraft charging station.

“We had absolutely nothing about electric aircraft, we had nothing about unmanned aircraft, we hadn’t even started looking at it, and we all of the sudden realized there’s all this new technology, and we need to get ready for it. The FAA might be a bit behind the power curve, but the private industry is out there right now. They’re developing these, they’re operating them, and we need to be able to accommodate them as they come on board,” she said.

That also means bringing drone pilot training to Augusta.

Jeff Hemming with Carolina Drone Academy said: “What it’s going to do is open up a bunch of technology, and we’re at a perfect time where the rules and regulations are coming together to allow for a lot of different solutions.”

Those solutions will help Augusta Regional keep up with technology.

Johnston said: “That’s what all of this is leading to, as safe integration and accommodating these future technologies.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeBron James at Peach Jam
WATCH: LeBron James spotted at Peach Jam in North Augusta
Nicolas Mai
Investigators find cause of fire that killed 10-year old
Reese Ave. Augusta, Ga.
Welfare check draws law enforcement to Reese Avenue in Augusta
Transportation officials explain the launch of Operation Southern Slow Down during a launch...
Georgia, South Carolina launch crackdown on speeding
Joseph Furnell Slappy
Bond granted, but hit-and-run suspect remains in jail

Latest News

Unmanned flights prepare for testing at Augusta Regional Airport
Unmanned flights prepare for testing at Augusta Regional Airport
Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
Family sits down with News 12 to demand justice in 4-year-old’s drowning death
Family of 4-year-old in drowning death sits down with News 12
Family of 4-year-old in drowning death sits down with News 12
Emma Key, The Main Squeeze.
North Augusta 8-year-old gives back to her community with lemonade stand