Suspects sought in aggravated assault, local thefts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect in an aggravated assault that happened Monday.

Dewayne Cain is wanted in reference to the incident at John’s Party Center, 3307 Mike Padgett Highway, according to deputies.

He’s described as 35 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of him.

Cain is known to frequent the 3300 block of Mike Padgett Highway and the 1800 block of Formosa Drive, according to deputies. Cain is considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about him is urged to Investigator Sean Morrow or any violent crimes investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-432-5281 or 706-821-1080.

Also in the news ...

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they are looking for information about the man below. They say that around 3:30 p.m. July 13, he tried to push out a shopping cart with more than $600 worth of merchandise in it from the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway.

Walmart suspect in July 13 incident. (Contributed)

Columbia County sheriff’s deputies say that on July 13 around 11:30 p.m., the person below asked the clerk at Circle K, 4403 Washington Road, if he would chase him if he stole something. The male then stole a phone charger and drove away in a Ford F-150, according to deputies.

Suspect in July 13 theft at Circle K, 4403 Washington Road. (Contributed)

Richmond County sheriff’s deputies say the person below is wanted for questioning about a theft that occurred at Walmart, 3338 Wrightsboro Road on July 15. The stolen item was another customer’s bicycle that he had left inside the grocery doors.

Wanted for questioning about a theft that occurred at Walmart, 3338 Wrightsboro Road, on July 15. (Contributed)

