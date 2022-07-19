Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Suspects sought in aggravated assault, local thefts

Dewayne Cain
Dewayne Cain(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect in an aggravated assault that happened Monday.

Dewayne Cain is wanted in reference to the incident at John’s Party Center, 3307 Mike Padgett Highway, according to deputies.

MORE | Second suspect arrested in ‘Freaknik’ fest deadly double shooting

He’s described as 35 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of him.

Cain is known to frequent the 3300 block of Mike Padgett Highway and the 1800 block of Formosa Drive, according to deputies. Cain is considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about him is urged to Investigator Sean Morrow or any violent crimes investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-432-5281 or 706-821-1080.

Also in the news ...

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they are looking for information about the man below. They say that around 3:30 p.m. July 13, he tried to push out a shopping cart with more than $600 worth of merchandise in it from the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway.

Walmart suspect in July 13 incident.
Walmart suspect in July 13 incident.(Contributed)

Columbia County sheriff’s deputies say that on July 13 around 11:30 p.m., the person below asked the clerk at Circle K, 4403 Washington Road, if he would chase him if he stole something. The male then stole a phone charger and drove away in a Ford F-150, according to deputies.

Suspect in July 13 theft at Circle K, 4403 Washington Road.
Suspect in July 13 theft at Circle K, 4403 Washington Road.(Contributed)

Richmond County sheriff’s deputies say the person below is wanted for questioning about a theft that occurred at Walmart, 3338 Wrightsboro Road on July 15. The stolen item was another customer’s bicycle that he had left inside the grocery doors.

Wanted for questioning about a theft that occurred at Walmart, 3338 Wrightsboro Road, on July 15.
Wanted for questioning about a theft that occurred at Walmart, 3338 Wrightsboro Road, on July 15.(Contributed)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicolas Mai
Investigators find cause of fire that killed 10-year old
LeBron James at Peach Jam
WATCH: LeBron James spotted at Peach Jam in North Augusta
Transportation officials explain the launch of Operation Southern Slow Down during a launch...
Georgia, South Carolina launch crackdown on speeding
Joseph Furnell Slappy
Bond granted, but hit-and-run suspect remains in jail
Reese Ave. Augusta, Ga.
Welfare check draws law enforcement to Reese Avenue in Augusta

Latest News

Simon Powell
Burke County deputies search new location for missing man’s body
Roadway roundup: Lewiston Road project leads to lane closures
Dan James Williams, 70.
Have you seen this missing 70-year-old man in Augusta?
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for July 19