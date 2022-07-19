Second suspect arrested in ‘Freaknik’ fest deadly double shooting

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. - Authorities have arrested another suspect who was being sought in the deadly double shooting over Memorial Day weekend at a large party.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced the latest arrest Monday.

Fredrick Leartist Smith, 35, of Wrightsville, has been charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct.

He is being held at the Washington County jail.

The shooting claimed the lives of 17-year-old William Mykell Lowery and 30-year-old Christopher “Scooter” Dunn during a “Freaknik”-themed music event that drew at least 1,000 people at Larry Mitchell Ball Park, 359 Suburban Drive.

On July 13, Brian Keith Rozier, 24, of East Dublin, was taken into custody without incident by U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force-Macon in conjunction with the US Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force-Atlanta and Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Brian Keith Rozier (Contributed)

Rozier is charged with malice murder, felony murder, possession of a firearm in commission of crime, aggravated assault, and reckless conduct, according to Cochran.

The investigation is still active, and anyone with information on the case is asked to call 478-374-6988 or 478-552-0911.

