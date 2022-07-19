Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Second suspect arrested in ‘Freaknik’ fest deadly double shooting

Fredrick Leartist Smith, 35.
Fredrick Leartist Smith, 35.(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. - Authorities have arrested another suspect who was being sought in the deadly double shooting over Memorial Day weekend at a large party.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced the latest arrest Monday.

Fredrick Leartist Smith, 35, of Wrightsville, has been charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct.

He is being held at the Washington County jail.

MORE | Man disguised as grandma robs bank in Henry County

The shooting claimed the lives of 17-year-old William Mykell Lowery and 30-year-old Christopher “Scooter” Dunn during a “Freaknik”-themed music event that drew at least 1,000 people at Larry Mitchell Ball Park, 359 Suburban Drive.

On July 13, Brian Keith Rozier, 24, of East Dublin, was taken into custody without incident by U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force-Macon in conjunction with the US Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force-Atlanta and Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Brian Keith Rozier
Brian Keith Rozier(Contributed)

Rozier is charged with malice murder, felony murder, possession of a firearm in commission of crime, aggravated assault, and reckless conduct, according to Cochran.

The investigation is still active, and anyone with information on the case is asked to call 478-374-6988 or 478-552-0911.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Transportation officials explain the launch of Operation Southern Slow Down during a launch...
Georgia, South Carolina launch crackdown on speeding
Aiken crime
One person injured by weekend shooting in Aiken
Nicolas Mai
Investigators find cause of fire that killed 10-year old
Joseph Furnell Slappy
Bond granted, but hit-and-run suspect remains in jail
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Men wanted for questioning on separate thefts in Augusta

Latest News

Peach Jam volunteers
‘We just love it’: Peach Jam volunteers work to feed players
Peach Jam volunteers work to feed players
Peach Jam volunteers work to feed players
Who’s responsible for unkempt area maintenance in Augusta?
Who’s responsible for unkempt area maintenance in Augusta?
McDonough cross-dressing bank robber
Man disguised as grandma robs bank in Henry County