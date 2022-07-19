Second suspect arrested in Bamberg County shooting

DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has arrested a suspect the agency had been seeking in connection with a June shooting incident.

Authorities on Monday arrested 22-year-old TreQuan Stokes, of Orangeburg. Stokes was involved in a shooting that happened on June 15 in Denmark, according to authorities.

Stokes and Aiken resident Keith Sharpe are accused of knocking on a door in the 100 block of Plum Alley in Denmark, then opening fire when someone answered.

Three people were injured and sent to hospitals. A fourth victim was nearly struck, according to authorities.

SLED’s assistance in the case was requested by Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes.

Stokes was arrested several days ago and booked into Bamberg County jail.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina 2nd Circuit Solicitor’ Office.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.