Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Second suspect arrested in Bamberg County shooting

TreQuan Stokes, 22.
TreQuan Stokes, 22.(South Carolina Law Enforcement Division)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has arrested a suspect the agency had been seeking in connection with a June shooting incident.

Authorities on Monday arrested 22-year-old TreQuan Stokes, of Orangeburg. Stokes was involved in a shooting that happened on June 15 in Denmark, according to authorities.

MORE | Suspects sought in aggravated assault, local thefts

Stokes and Aiken resident Keith Sharpe are accused of knocking on a door in the 100 block of Plum Alley in Denmark, then opening fire when someone answered.

Three people were injured and sent to hospitals. A fourth victim was nearly struck, according to authorities.

SLED’s assistance in the case was requested by Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes.

Stokes was arrested several days ago and booked into Bamberg County jail.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina 2nd Circuit Solicitor’ Office.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeBron James at Peach Jam
WATCH: LeBron James spotted at Peach Jam in North Augusta
Nicolas Mai
Investigators find cause of fire that killed 10-year old
Reese Ave. Augusta, Ga.
Welfare check draws law enforcement to Reese Avenue in Augusta
Transportation officials explain the launch of Operation Southern Slow Down during a launch...
Georgia, South Carolina launch crackdown on speeding
Joseph Furnell Slappy
Bond granted, but hit-and-run suspect remains in jail

Latest News

Dan James Williams, 70.
Family issues urgent cry for help finding missing senior
First lady Jill Biden smile1 after touring the Pennington Heath Science Center at The Truckee...
First lady will be coming to Georgia later this week
Isaiah (left) and Crystal are available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
Low-cost pet adoptions continue through July in Aiken
Appling-Harlem Road interchange
Another huge traffic change looms for Appling-Harlem Road interchange