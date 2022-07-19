Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Registered Georgia sex offender faces several charges in Alabama involving children

Clayton Carl Kelley
Clayton Carl Kelley(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Georgia man faces several charges involving children following his arrest in Alabama, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

Horton said Clayton Carl Kelley, 53, of Putnam Co Georgia, was arrested on 11 counts of Possession of Child Pornography, 2 counts of Electronic Solicitation of a Child, 2 counts of Transmitting Obscene Material, and 2 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Horton said Kelley was already a registered sex offender out of Georgia.

A Sheriff’s Department report showed a female child was picked up in the middle of the night by Kelley. During an ongoing investigation it was discovered Kelly had picked two female juveniles up and took them to a local park. Investigator Brandi Fuller said when Kelley picked them up he gave them marijuana. On another occasion Kelley sent videos and pictures to the juveniles and also gave them alcohol, Fuller said.

Kelley was placed in the Etowah County Jail on July 14, 2022.

Kelley’s bond has been set at $421,000 with bond conditions upon release of no unsupervised contact with any child under 18, no contact with the victims, no smartphone or other electronic devices.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reese Ave. Augusta, Ga.
Welfare check draws law enforcement to Reese Avenue in Augusta
LeBron James at Peach Jam
WATCH: LeBron James spotted at Peach Jam in North Augusta
Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
Family sits down with News 12 to demand justice in 4-year-old’s drowning death
Woman partially paralyzed after chiropractor visit
‘It’s such a shock’: Woman partially paralyzed after chiropractor visit
Dan James Williams, 70.
Family issues urgent cry for help finding missing senior

Latest News

3 Things: The Alex Murdaugh case
Murdaugh to appear in court today for bond hearing on murder charges
Columbia County
Columbia County officials decide on SPLOST plans for November ballot
Columbia County officials decide on SPLOST plans for November ballot
Columbia County officials decide on SPLOST plans for November ballot
Axis dome camera
Aiken residents push for crime reform in Crosland Park
Aiken residents push for crime reform in Crosland Park
Aiken residents push for crime reform in Crosland Park