Police: Teen charged with smothering sister, 3, to quiet her

A police report says the toddler was being loud so their mother asked her older daughter to keep her sister quiet. (WESH, ALTAMONTE SPRINGS POLICE DEPT., CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) - A teen in Florida is facing a manslaughter charge after police say she killed her 3-year-old sister by putting a pillow over her head after their mother told the girl to quiet the toddler.

The 16-year-old girl was arrested Friday in an Orlando suburb.

A police report says the 3-year-old girl was being loud so their mother asked her older daughter to keep her younger sister quiet in a hotel suite’s living room while she was on the phone for work in the bedroom.

Police say the teenager put a pillow over her sister’s head to quiet her and when the woman returned to the room, the toddler was unresponsive.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

