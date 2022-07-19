Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Clarks Hill farmer shows how he celebrates Christmas in July

By Will Volk
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It may be July, but one local man is always thinking about Christmas.

We talked to Charlie Mills about how he’s preparing for the Christmas season year-round.

“Doesn’t mean that we’re not doing anything. There’s a lot going on in July,” he said.

Mills has spent his summers on his farm for more than three decades.

“All summer long; it’s spraying and mowing,” he said.

MORE | Competitive seniors plunge into swimming-pool volleyball

Mills says the farm is home to at least 10,000 trees. He works through the heat almost every day to get them ready.

“If I didn’t prune these trees now, that growth on that tree would continue, and it would be way out here,” said Mills.

Mills says he prunes trees at least once a year.

Right now, he’s working on the ones he plans to sell this year. If he didn’t do this, his trees would not have that signature shape.

“You could see through it. The limbs would be all sparse. It would look like a tree that grows in the woods,” he said.

MORE | Local kids prepare for summer concert at JAMP program

Mills continues to do all this at 75 years old. He says he could be slowing down soon.

“I’m trying to get some family members interested in doing it. I’m going to stay involved. I’ll help them, and I’ll try to show them, but I’m trying to get some grandkids involved in it,” said Mills.

But for now, Mills is still out here working to get everything ready. He says it’ll all be worth it when Christmas comes.

“It is my favorite time of the year. It’s a lot more fun than out here mowing and pruning,” he said.

Mills says Clarks Hill Christmas Tree Farm should open in November, after Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeBron James at Peach Jam
WATCH: LeBron James spotted at Peach Jam in North Augusta
Nicolas Mai
Investigators find cause of fire that killed 10-year old
Reese Ave. Augusta, Ga.
Welfare check draws law enforcement to Reese Avenue in Augusta
Transportation officials explain the launch of Operation Southern Slow Down during a launch...
Georgia, South Carolina launch crackdown on speeding
Joseph Furnell Slappy
Bond granted, but hit-and-run suspect remains in jail

Latest News

Architectural depiction of The Augustan.
Fall 2023 completion expected for downtown apartments
Gas pump generic
Augusta again has some of the nation’s cheapest gas
Streaming Services Graphic
What the Tech: How to save $100 a month on streaming services
What the Tech: How to save $100 a month on streaming services
What the Tech: How to save $100 a month on streaming services