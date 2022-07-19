Clarks Hill farmer shows how he celebrates Christmas in July

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It may be July, but one local man is always thinking about Christmas.

We talked to Charlie Mills about how he’s preparing for the Christmas season year-round.

“Doesn’t mean that we’re not doing anything. There’s a lot going on in July,” he said.

Mills has spent his summers on his farm for more than three decades.

“All summer long; it’s spraying and mowing,” he said.

Mills says the farm is home to at least 10,000 trees. He works through the heat almost every day to get them ready.

“If I didn’t prune these trees now, that growth on that tree would continue, and it would be way out here,” said Mills.

Mills says he prunes trees at least once a year.

Right now, he’s working on the ones he plans to sell this year. If he didn’t do this, his trees would not have that signature shape.

“You could see through it. The limbs would be all sparse. It would look like a tree that grows in the woods,” he said.

Mills continues to do all this at 75 years old. He says he could be slowing down soon.

“I’m trying to get some family members interested in doing it. I’m going to stay involved. I’ll help them, and I’ll try to show them, but I’m trying to get some grandkids involved in it,” said Mills.

But for now, Mills is still out here working to get everything ready. He says it’ll all be worth it when Christmas comes.

“It is my favorite time of the year. It’s a lot more fun than out here mowing and pruning,” he said.

Mills says Clarks Hill Christmas Tree Farm should open in November, after Thanksgiving.

