North Augusta 8-year-old gives back to her community with lemonade stand

Emma Key, The Main Squeeze.
Emma Key, The Main Squeeze.
By Sydney Hood
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s summertime, it’s hot, and sometimes it’s nice to take it back to the good days and grab a drink at a lemonade stand.

You quench your thirst, and a kid makes a hard-earned buck.

Emma Key says when you buy a glass from her, the money isn’t going to her piggy bank. She’s giving it all back to the community.

Key is already running her own business, The Main Squeeze.

“I started because I’ve wanted to do a lemonade stand since I was three,” she said.

She is spending her final days of summer vacation treating customers to her homemade, ice cold, freshly squeezed lemonade.

“I’m doing a lemonade stand for fun, and my mom wants me to do it because it’s a good lesson to learn. I’m only eight, so she wanted me to learn that lesson young but still be old enough to understand the concept of it,” said Key.

All of the money Key makes from her refreshing business is going to charity.

“I’m going to use the money to put it into the blessing box. I have donated it to a place that will help dogs that are in need of help. I love animals, and I always love to help homeless people,” she said.

She is taking the money to the grocery store to buy canned goods to fill her local blessing box. By supporting her today, you are benefiting the entire community tomorrow.

The lemonade stand is in front of her mom’s office on Carolina Avenue. That’s about half a mile up from Calhoun Park.

