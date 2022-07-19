New Ellenton neighbors upset over proposed residential development

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Neighbors in New Ellenton are speaking out after hearing about a proposal for 200 new homes at Monday night’s city council meeting.

Neighbors we spoke to say roadway and water infrastructure can’t handle the development.

We also spoke with the city to see where plans stand.

The old New Ellenton golf course could soon be developed into a new subdivision for more than 200 homes. People who live on Georgia Avenue say city planners need to take a second look.

“I kinda find like citizens are being hoodwinked,” said New Ellenton Resident Autumn Stevens.

Stevens lives on the main street where the subdivision is slated to be built.

“I mentioned the sewer system that’s been broken since the 90s. Pipes break all the time. The water mains break all the time. We’ve had three in the last two weeks,” she said.

She feels with more people more problems will come.

“If we can’t sustain the people who are already here, how on earth are we going to sustain 220 more homes. It’s just not feasible. I want growth, but I want planned controlled growth,” said Stevens.

Stevens isn’t the only resident feeling this way.

Gregory MacDonald said: “My ultimate concern is traffic.”

MacDonald is concerned not just about overcrowding but water and sewer issues.

“We have water outages at least every two weeks. If they can’t keep up with the infrastructure we have now or get ahead of it, so we don’t have weekly water main breaks, then what business do they have expanding to a whole new neighborhood,” he said.

City Administrator Kenneth Cook says this project could increase the value of homes in the area and will move New Ellenton forward.

“Most of the council feel like this is going to be something that’s going to be positive for the town,” he said.

The city is also applying for a grant from the American Rescue Plan to make improvements to the water treatment plan. Everything that goes into this project will be new and paid for by the developer.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.