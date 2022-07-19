Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Mother shot while pushing baby stroller in Sumter

(WCAX)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Tuesday morning shooting left a mother injured in Sumter.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said they’d been called to the scene on Rye St after reports of a woman lying in the roadway around 11:30 a.m.

Deputies found the woman had been walking with her infant in her stroller when she was shot multiple times. The child was uninjured.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she is currently reported in unstable condition by SCSO. The baby is currently with another family member.

Witnesses said a vehicle was potentially involved in the shooting. SCSO is currently investigating.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis shared, “None of us can fathom the evil that it takes for someone to intentionally point a gun at and shoot another person, but in this case, there was an infant child in the middle.”

“Whoever this monster is, I want that person in custody now! Oftentimes, we ask the community to share anything they believe to be important. In this case, I am begging the community, please help us find this person.”

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Reese Ave. Augusta, Ga.
Welfare check draws law enforcement to Reese Avenue in Augusta
LeBron James at Peach Jam
WATCH: LeBron James spotted at Peach Jam in North Augusta
Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
Family sits down with News 12 to demand justice in 4-year-old’s drowning death
Woman partially paralyzed after chiropractor visit
‘It’s such a shock’: Woman partially paralyzed after chiropractor visit
Dan James Williams, 70.
Family issues urgent cry for help finding missing senior

Latest News

3 Things: The Alex Murdaugh case
Murdaugh to appear in court today for bond hearing on murder charges
Columbia County
Columbia County officials decide on SPLOST plans for November ballot
Columbia County officials decide on SPLOST plans for November ballot
Columbia County officials decide on SPLOST plans for November ballot
Axis dome camera
Aiken residents push for crime reform in Crosland Park
Aiken residents push for crime reform in Crosland Park
Aiken residents push for crime reform in Crosland Park