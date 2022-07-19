Mother shot while pushing baby stroller in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Tuesday morning shooting left a mother injured in Sumter.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said they’d been called to the scene on Rye St after reports of a woman lying in the roadway around 11:30 a.m.

Deputies found the woman had been walking with her infant in her stroller when she was shot multiple times. The child was uninjured.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she is currently reported in unstable condition by SCSO. The baby is currently with another family member.

Witnesses said a vehicle was potentially involved in the shooting. SCSO is currently investigating.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis shared, “None of us can fathom the evil that it takes for someone to intentionally point a gun at and shoot another person, but in this case, there was an infant child in the middle.”

“Whoever this monster is, I want that person in custody now! Oftentimes, we ask the community to share anything they believe to be important. In this case, I am begging the community, please help us find this person.”

