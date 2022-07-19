Master’s Table Soup Kitchen introduces new grill

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Master’s Table Soup Kitchen just got its first grill.

The manager says it’s worth about $1,800, and someone decided to donate it.

They used it for the first time at the beginning of the month for their Fourth of July celebration, and everyone enjoyed a taste of smoked ribs and hotdogs.

She says it makes her happy to finally have a grill for the kitchen.

“It means a lot, especially being a chef, and I love to cook. Being able to have smoked food or grilled food off the grill is something that we would like to do,” said Ladonna Doleman.

The kitchen is open every day from 11 a.m. to noon on Fenwick Street in downtown Augusta.

