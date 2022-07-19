Low-cost pet adoptions continue through July in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Animal Shelter and Friends of the Animal Shelter are hosting a special Empty the Shelter event through July 30.

Adoption fees for pets will be reduced and fees for some dogs will even be waived during this promotion.

Adoption hours at the shelter, 333 Wire Road, are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Established in 2016, Empty the Shelters has helped more than 96,000 pets find their families at participating shelters in 47 states and Canada. The event is being held with the support of the Bissell Pet Foundation.

For more information, email info@FOTASaiken.org or call 803-642-1537, option 3.

