Have you seen this missing 70-year-old man in Augusta?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 70-year-old man.

Dan James Williams was last seen near the 1600 block of Parnell Street on Friday, July 15.

He is described as 5′11, weighs about 145 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue long sleeve shirt, black pants, and red Atlanta Falcons flip-flops.

If you have seen Mr. Williams or know where he could be, please call the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1020 or at 706-821-1080.

