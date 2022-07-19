Submit Photos/Videos
First lady will be coming to Georgia later this week

First lady Jill Biden smile1 after touring the Pennington Heath Science Center at The Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno, Nev.,Wednesday, March 9, 2022 (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)(Rich Pedroncelli | AP)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON - First lady Jill Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona are kicking off a summer learning tour this week with stops in Connecticut, Georgia and Michigan on Wednesday and Thursday.

She’ll be in Georgia on Thursday afternoon, visiting a Horizons National summer learning program held at the University of Georgia and serving students from Barnett Shoals Elementary School.

The first lady’s office says the purpose is to highlight summer learning programs that are helping children who fell behind on their studies during the pandemic.

The tour also gives the first lady and Cardona a chance to highlight summer learning programs that are paid for by President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief program.

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan set aside $122 billion to help schools safely reopen and address students’ academic and mental health needs.

