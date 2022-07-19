Fall 2023 completion expected for downtown apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Construction is underway on a new downtown housing community that will have commercial space on the ground floor – and it’s expected to be complete in a little over a year.

The development will be known as The Augustan, with an estimated completion date of fall 2023 at the end of the John C. Calhoun Expressway on 12th and Greene streets.

“We want this project to have a huge positive impact on downtown Augusta,” said ATC Development CEO Woody Belangia. “ATC is excited to be part of the downtown renaissance that we can all feel happening.”

The midrise, which the developers previously planned to name The Standard, will have 136 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Architectural depiction of The Augustan. (Contributed)

Community amenities will include a 24/7 fitness center, saltwater pool, bark park and parcel area. The rooftop on the fourth floor will feature a sky lounge with open-air spaces for residents to relax and socialize. Plans are in the works for a commercial space accessible to the public on the first floor.

“The Augustan will represent a lifestyle of being on the go without having to go far,” said Shelly Martin, ATC Development’s vice president of operations. “The community will be walkable to some of the best restaurants in the city, concert venues and art galleries. Staying home will be equally entertaining when you have fabulous amenities to enjoy in the building.”

Groundbreaking was in February for The Augustan. (Contributed)

ATC Development, based in Augusta, began developing multi-family communities in 1975.

ATC designs, builds, owns and manages its own apartment portfolio, which now consists of 11 properties and more than 2,200 units in the Southeast.

