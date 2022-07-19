Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A typical summer pattern is expected for the upcoming workweek: heat, humidity, and a few afternoon storms each day.

Summer Pattern (WRDW)

Lows will be back down in the low 70s early this morning. A cold front approaching the region coupled with weak upper-level troughing will help produce slightly better coverage of scattered showers and storms today. Highs will be in the low 90s before the storms start. Winds will be out of the southwest between 7-12 mph.

The front approaching today will dissipate before reaching the region Wednesday. We look dry for the first part of the day with sunrise temperatures in the low 70s. Highs will be in the low 90s with isolated showers and storms popping up in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest between 7-12 mph.

Another front will be approaching Thursday and Friday which will keep the chance for a few storms each afternoon. Highs will remain in the low 90s. Long ranger severe models show the potential for severe storms Friday. Keep it here for updates.

