Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Seasonably hot with late day storms for the upcoming work week.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A typical summer pattern is expected for the upcoming workweek: heat, humidity, and a few afternoon storms each day.

Summer Pattern
Summer Pattern(WRDW)

Lows will be back down in the low 70s early this morning. A cold front approaching the region coupled with weak upper-level troughing will help produce slightly better coverage of scattered showers and storms today. Highs will be in the low 90s before the storms start. Winds will be out of the southwest between 7-12 mph.

The front approaching today will dissipate before reaching the region Wednesday. We look dry for the first part of the day with sunrise temperatures in the low 70s. Highs will be in the low 90s with isolated showers and storms popping up in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest between 7-12 mph.

Another front will be approaching Thursday and Friday which will keep the chance for a few storms each afternoon. Highs will remain in the low 90s. Long ranger severe models show the potential for severe storms Friday. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

