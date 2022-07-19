Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A typical summer pattern is expected for the upcoming workweek: heat, humidity, and a few showers and storms each day.

A cold front approaching the region coupled with weak upper-level troughing will help produce slightly better coverage of scattered showers and storms today. Rain looks to continue into this evening and even portions of the overnight. Downpours could trigger isolated flood alerts for flood-prone areas. Temperatures will drop to the mid and low 70s by early Wednesday.

Minor flooding issues are possible with downpours the next few days. (WRDW)

The front approaching today will dissipate before reaching the region Wednesday. Sunrise temperatures will be in the low 70s. Scattered showers are possible before lunchtime, so have the umbrella close by before leaving for work. Highs will be in the low 90s with isolated showers and storms popping up in the afternoon. If we see a good bit of rain before lunch then afternoon rain chances will be lower. Winds will be out of the southwest between 7-12 mph.

Another front will be approaching Thursday and Friday which will keep the chance for a few storms each afternoon. Highs will remain in the low 90s. The low flood risk will continue Thursday. Downpours could cause minor flooding issues in flood-prone areas.

The weekend looks drier with hotter highs in the mid-90s. An isolated shower or storms is possible this weekend but most of us should stay dry so keep your outdoor plans.

