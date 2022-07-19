Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Columbia County Performing Arts Center announces Broadway lineup, more shows

By Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you like Broadway, the Columbia County Performing Arts Center has announced its new Broadway lineup.

We can expect Annie, My Fair Lady, The Book of Mormon, and Jesus Christ Superstar.

MORE | Local kids find passion for music through mentorship

We caught up with the new venue general manager about the anticipation going into their second Broadway season since opening.

“So, we want to bring a little extra entertainment to the area. It’s something that I think that entertainment, is what the community specifically needs,” Josh Small, general venue manager, said. “And it won’t just be Broadway series that we’re focused on. Booking a variety of different shows - family shows, country concerts, rock shows... We’re looking at all different types of entertainment to bring to the community.

For more information, visit the Columbia County Performing Arts Center’s website.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicolas Mai
Investigators find cause of fire that killed 10-year old
LeBron James at Peach Jam
WATCH: LeBron James spotted at Peach Jam in North Augusta
Transportation officials explain the launch of Operation Southern Slow Down during a launch...
Georgia, South Carolina launch crackdown on speeding
Joseph Furnell Slappy
Bond granted, but hit-and-run suspect remains in jail
Simon Powell
Search for missing man’s body moves to another pond

Latest News

Columbia County Performing Arts Center announces Broadway lineup
Columbia County Performing Arts Center announces Broadway lineup
5-year-old calls 911, receives special surprise from Phenix City police
5-year-old calls 911, receives special surprise from Phenix City police
5-year-old calls 911, receives special surprise from Phenix City police
5-year-old calls 911, receives special surprise from Phenix City police
Blood Donation
Blood donation eligibility changes for veterans & service members