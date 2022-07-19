Columbia County Performing Arts Center announces Broadway lineup, more shows

COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you like Broadway, the Columbia County Performing Arts Center has announced its new Broadway lineup.

We can expect Annie, My Fair Lady, The Book of Mormon, and Jesus Christ Superstar.

We caught up with the new venue general manager about the anticipation going into their second Broadway season since opening.

“So, we want to bring a little extra entertainment to the area. It’s something that I think that entertainment, is what the community specifically needs,” Josh Small, general venue manager, said. “And it won’t just be Broadway series that we’re focused on. Booking a variety of different shows - family shows, country concerts, rock shows... We’re looking at all different types of entertainment to bring to the community.

For more information, visit the Columbia County Performing Arts Center’s website.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.