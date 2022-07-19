Building permit, business license sites to close for training

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s Planning and Development Department will close its building permit and business licensing counters on July 27 for staff training.

The counter at the Marvin Griffin Road location will close from 2:30-5 p.m.

The counter at the Telfair Street location will close from 3- 5 p.m.

All services will resume at 8:30 a.m. July 28.

For more information, call 706-821-1796.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.