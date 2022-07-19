Submit Photos/Videos
Building permit, business license sites to close for training

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s Planning and Development Department will close its building permit and business licensing counters on July 27 for staff training.

The counter at the Marvin Griffin Road location will close from 2:30-5 p.m.

The counter at the Telfair Street location will close from 3- 5 p.m.

All services will resume at 8:30 a.m. July 28.

For more information, call 706-821-1796.

