Blood donation eligibility changes for veterans & service members

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Veterans and active-duty service members who used to live in the U.K. or Europe can now donate blood.

“We hear a lot that donors are discouraged that they weren’t able to donate,” said Ashley Whitaker, director of community resources, Shepeard Community Blood Center.

For the last 20 years, those who served or lived overseas in the U.K., France, and Ireland any time between 1980-1996 have not been able to donate blood.

“The FDA has changed their guidance, so now we are able to invite all of those donors back in and have them donate here in the CSRA,” she said.

The FDA banned it after an outbreak of mad cow disease during those years in the U.K. There was fear donors could transmit the disease when they donated blood.

“Us being able to invite back potentially hundreds and thousands of donors who have not been able to donate in decades is going to be a huge win,” said Whitaker.

This is a huge win for patients like Larry Dodson, a veteran who now depends on others for transfusions.

“If they are now able to donate blood or platelets, it’s a great thing for those of us who are unable to donate but are the recipients of those donations,” said Dodson, paraplegic veteran.

He can no longer give blood but says it means so much to him to know so many veterans with a servant’s heart are now eligible to sign up.

“I know that the Red Cross says that one pint saves three lives, and I’ve been one of those lives a couple of times,” he said.

If you were previously deferred in the past for living in the U.K, at Shepeard, they say it no longer matters, and the deferral will be removed from your account when you come to donate.

The next Shepeard drive is on Thursday at the True North Church in North Augusta from 10 a.m. unit 7 p.m. All donors will get free food from Wifesaver and cookies from Bottom Line Bakery.

