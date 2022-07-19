Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta again has some of the nation’s cheapest gas

Gas pump generic
Gas pump generic(Gray)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Regular gas costs less than $4 a gallon at nearly one in five U.S. gas stations, according to AAA – and a lot of those stations are in Augusta.

Gas is averaging $3.92 per gallon here on Tuesday, down from $4.07 a week ago.

The situation is similar across the Savannah River in Aiken and Edgefield counties, where gas is averaging $3.99 per gallon Tuesday, down from $4.18 a week ago.

At the statewide level, Georgia’s average Tuesday is $4.02, down from $4.16 a week ago, while South Carolina’s is $4, down from $4.16 a week ago.

The national average is $4.46 a gallon.

Aside from our region, gas is cheapest in Texas and Oklahoma.

The drop in price can be attributed in part to fears of a global recession. Oil and gas futures have fallen, lowering the price at the pump.

GasBuddy expert Patrick De Haan says falling prices will likely continue into next week and possibly beyond.

“We’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline for a fifth straight week, with the pace of recent declines accelerating to some of the most significant we’ve seen in years,” he said. “This trend is likely to reach a sixth straight week, with prices likely to fall again this week.”

