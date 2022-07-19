Another huge traffic change looms for Appling-Harlem Road interchange

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Drivers are already having trouble with traffic changes at the Appling-Harlem Road interchange. And now another one is coming.

A traffic shift and detour are scheduled to go into effect Monday at the Appling-Harlem Road exit reconstruction project.

Crews have finished leveling the ramps and paving Appling-Harlem Road through the bridge.

This week, crews are paving the westbound off-ramp from Interstate 20 and the eastbound on-ramp to I-20. Once paving on the two ramps is complete, teams will stripe the ramps and prepare them for the upcoming traffic shift.

Once traffic is shifted, drivers wanting to turn left onto Appling-Harlem Road from the eastbound off-ramp and those wanting to turn left onto the I-20 eastbound on-ramp from Appling-Harlem Road will first need to drive south to the Pumpkin Center/Wrightsboro Road roundabout and loop around.

The two-mile detour will allow the contractor to work more efficiently toward completion of the project, the Georgia Department of Transportation said.

The detour will remain in place until traffic is shifted onto the interchange’s new bridge, which is currently scheduled to happen by the end of September.

When the project is complete, the Appling-Harlem Road exit will feature a new bridge and roundabouts at the ramp terminals.

Construction has already caused some confusion for drivers at the location near the Amazon fulfillment center.

A few weeks ago, a new traffic pattern brought a three-way stop that didn’t catch everyone’s eye when it was newly installed, and many drivers blew right through it.

Lewiston Road project leads to lane closures

GROVETOWN, Ga. - Temporary lane closures are set for Columbia County.

As work continues on the widening of Lewiston Road, several closures are scheduled for July 18-22.

Here’s a look at plans for the closure of the Interstate 20 ramps.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Intermittent lane closures on Lewiston Road from William Few Parkway to the westbound on-ramp to Interstate 20.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Intermittent lane closure on the eastbound I-20 exit ramp to Lewiston exit due to crew working next to the travel lane.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Intermittent lane closure on eastbound I-20 on-ramp to Augusta due to crew working next to the travel lane.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Intermittent lane closure on westbound I-20 on-ramp to Atlanta due to crew working next to the travel lane.

Also, the right lane of the westbound I-20 exit ramp to Lewiston Road will be closed for several months

Motorists can expect delays.

Also in the news ...

There will be a temporary lane closure on Flowing Wells Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 21-29. The temporary lane closure is associated with the roadway-widening project for Flowing Wells Road.

Some closures are scheduled in the River Chase subdivision from July 18 through Aug. 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Westridge Court, Waterston Courtyard, Ascot Court, Ashwood Drive, Stutter Court and Riverside Drive. Residents are asked to remove trash cans and vehicles parked in the roadway.

A roadway-widening project for Furys Ferry Road is set for July 18 through July 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lane closures will on Old Blackstone Camp Road at the intersection of Furys Ferry Road and from Hammonds Ferry to Southern Pines Drive.

There will be a temporary closure July 19 of Hammonds Ferry between Magruder Landing and McKinnes Branch due to paving. To access residents on the north side of the closure, use the Hammonds Ferry entrance between Blue Heron Lane and Bradberry Creek. The road closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

