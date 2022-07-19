Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

70 cows loose on Florida highway after trailer fire

Cows blocked part of the Florida Turnpike Monday after the trailer they were in caught fire. (Credit: WESH via CNN Newsource)
By WESH Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - A group of cows forced part of the Florida Turnpike to shut down Monday.

Florida Highway Patrol says a cattle hauler with dozens of cows caught fire in Osceola County.

The driver pulled off to the side of the road and opened the trailer so the animals could escape the smoke and flames.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

No one was injured, but crews had to wrangle about 70 cows.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicolas Mai
Investigators find cause of fire that killed 10-year old
LeBron James at Peach Jam
WATCH: LeBron James spotted at Peach Jam in North Augusta
Transportation officials explain the launch of Operation Southern Slow Down during a launch...
Georgia, South Carolina launch crackdown on speeding
Joseph Furnell Slappy
Bond granted, but hit-and-run suspect remains in jail
Reese Ave. Augusta, Ga.
Welfare check draws law enforcement to Reese Avenue in Augusta

Latest News

Ukraine said Russian missiles struck the "civilian population" areas in Odesa.
Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin holds talks in Tehran
Lt. Amanda Lee will take the controls with another pilot for the Angels’ 2023 season.
Blue Angels names first female fighter jet demonstration pilot
A South Carolina father is apologizing after attacking the man convicted of killing his son in...
Father apologizes for attacking son’s killer
Dan James Williams, 70.
Have you seen this missing 70-year-old man in Augusta?
The 'Pink House' was the state’s only abortion clinic.
Mississippi abortion clinic at center of high court case is sold, won’t reopen, owner says