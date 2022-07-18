Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

WIC program to roll out debit cards, mobile program in CSRA

Grocery store
Grocery store(Hanson Lu (custom credit) | Unsplash)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia will issue electronic debit cards by October for women and children who benefit from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

Commonly called the WIC program, it provides food for low-income women during and after pregnancy, as well as children 5 and younger.

MORE | Investigators find cause of fire that killed 10-year old

The state is one of the last to quit using paper vouchers after a 2020 federal mandate for states to switch to electronic methods.

Meanwhile, the Augusta-based East Central Public Health District WIC program is ready to introduce WIC in Motion, the new mobile service option for WIC participants.

The WIC Mobile Unit will travel throughout the East Central Public Health District’s 13 counties providing WIC nutrition assessments, certifications, nutrition and breast-feeding education, distribution of food instruments and social services referrals to current and potential participants.

The ribbon-cutting for the van-based program will be Wednesday in Augusta.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Transportation officials explain the launch of Operation Southern Slow Down during a launch...
Georgia, South Carolina launch crackdown on speeding
Aiken crime
One person injured by weekend shooting in Aiken
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Men wanted for questioning on separate thefts in Augusta
Savannah man catches alligator
Savannah man catches alligator in Bowles Ford Park
Fox Den Apartments
Augusta leaders hold out hope for crime-troubled apartments

Latest News

Recycling
Vendor issues put recycling on hold this week in Aiken
LeBron James at Peach Jam
WATCH: LeBron James spotted at Peach Jam in North Augusta
LeBron
LeBron James makes an appearance at Peach Jam
Kalmia Hill Park playground
Updated playgrounds open at 2 neighborhood parks in Aiken