WIC program to roll out debit cards, mobile program in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia will issue electronic debit cards by October for women and children who benefit from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

Commonly called the WIC program, it provides food for low-income women during and after pregnancy, as well as children 5 and younger.

The state is one of the last to quit using paper vouchers after a 2020 federal mandate for states to switch to electronic methods.

Meanwhile, the Augusta-based East Central Public Health District WIC program is ready to introduce WIC in Motion, the new mobile service option for WIC participants.

The WIC Mobile Unit will travel throughout the East Central Public Health District’s 13 counties providing WIC nutrition assessments, certifications, nutrition and breast-feeding education, distribution of food instruments and social services referrals to current and potential participants.

The ribbon-cutting for the van-based program will be Wednesday in Augusta.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.