‘We just love it’: Peach Jam volunteers work to feed players

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Peach Jam is one of the biggest events to hit our area.

While we’re sure players are hungry to compete, they’re not getting very far if they don’t eat.

We were at the Riverview Park Activities Center to see how volunteers work to make sure every player has the fuel they need.

The fuel to get these players going throughout this long week is up to the 80-100 volunteers happy for the chance to get to show these players some southern hospitality.

“We just love it. It’s so much fun many of us have been doing it for many years,” said Terri Chavous, food coordinator.

Doing it, loving it, and leaving an impact that players and coaches will remember when they come back to North Augusta.

“The coaches recognize us sometimes. I can’t remember names because I’m getting older, but I know what team they’re with,” she said.

More than 1,200 athletes get a meal twice a day, with different options like PBJ, hotdogs, and of course peaches.

Chavous has been doing this with her husband for more than 25 years.

“Everybody behind the table puts on a friendly spirit, we don’t ask them to, but these people come here to volunteer to help feed these kids because they want to,” said Chavous.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.