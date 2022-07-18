Submit Photos/Videos
WATCH: LeBron James spotted at Peach Jam in North Augusta

By Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was spotted in North Augusta at Peach Jam.

While he’s a star, the elite young basketball players are the ones who shine at one of Nike’s biggest tournaments of the year.

Whether they’re looking to get drafted in the next couple years or end up on a college coach’s radar, Peach Jam is where all the eyes in the basketball world are for the next week.

And with fans back for the first time since 2019, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

The fans have been energetic so far, showing they’re excited to be back.

On the players’ side, they’re ready to go as games for the rest of the week are just getting underway, so the teams are prepared for the long haul.

And the volunteers remain a driving force for the event, making sure this week isn’t just fun for the fans but also the players.

