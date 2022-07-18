Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

VIDEO: SC man confronts son’s killer in court, charged with assault

A South Carolina man is charged with assault and battery after a confrontation with his son's killer in an Orangeburg County courtroom. (Courtesy: The Times and Democrat)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man in the Midlands is charged after a confrontation inside a South Carolina courtroom was caught on camera.

The incident occurred during a sentencing hearing on July 14 for Lindy Jones, who pleaded guilty to killing Willie Antoine Fields in 2019.

Fields was 18 years old when he was reported missing and later found shot to death.

According to The Times and Democrat in Orangeburg, the teen’s father, Willie Clay Fields punched Jones in the head during the emotional sentencing hearing.

In cell phone video the newspaper recorded in the courtroom, Fields’ mother is in tears saying Jones took her only child before the outburst.

Fields was charged with contempt and assault and battery for the confrontation with his son’s killer. Attorney Justin Bamberg is representing Fields free-of-charge, according to The Times and Democrat.

Jones’ sentencing was delayed due to the incident. He could face up to life in prison.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Transportation officials explain the launch of Operation Southern Slow Down during a launch...
Georgia, South Carolina launch crackdown on speeding
Aiken crime
One person injured by weekend shooting in Aiken
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Men wanted for questioning on separate thefts in Augusta
Savannah man catches alligator
Savannah man catches alligator in Bowles Ford Park
Fox Den Apartments
Augusta leaders hold out hope for crime-troubled apartments

Latest News

Elizabeth Curry- CHOG NICU
Augusta University NICU nurse saves lives in Ukraine
Augusta University NICU nurse saves lives in Ukraine
Augusta University NICU nurse saves lives in Ukraine
Walmart- Children's Miracle Network
Children’s Hospital of Georgia’s Walmart fundraiser brings in donations
Cedar Grove Cemetery
Who’s responsible for unkempt area maintenance in Augusta?
Children's Hospital of Georgia's Walmart fundraiser brings in donations
Children's Hospital of Georgia's Walmart fundraiser brings in donations