Vendor issues put recycling on hold this week in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken’s recycling vendor has notified officials it can’t accept city recycling this week due to equipment and capacity issues.

Customers may hold their recyclables until their next regularly scheduled recycling pickup day.

Customers who prefer to proceed with their regular pickup schedule will have their recyclables combined with household trash pickup.

The recycling facility expects the situation to be resolved by the end of the week.

Updates will be available at https://www.cityofaikensc.gov/alerts, the Aiken Explorer mobile app and social media channels, when available.

