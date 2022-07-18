Submit Photos/Videos
Vendor issues put recycling on hold this week in Aiken

Recycling
Recycling(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken’s recycling vendor has notified officials it can’t accept city recycling this week due to equipment and capacity issues.

Customers may hold their recyclables until their next regularly scheduled recycling pickup day.

MORE | Updated playgrounds open at 2 neighborhood parks in Aiken

Customers who prefer to proceed with their regular pickup schedule will have their recyclables combined with household trash pickup.

The recycling facility expects the situation to be resolved by the end of the week.

Updates will be available at https://www.cityofaikensc.gov/alerts, the Aiken Explorer mobile app and social media channels, when available.

