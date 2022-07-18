Updated playgrounds open at 2 neighborhood parks in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Work is complete on updating the playgrounds at two neighborhood parks in Aiken.

The Crosland Park playground at 1676 Aldrich St. Northeast and Kalmia Hill Park playground at 3311 Summit Drive have officially opened for play.

Replacing the formerly outdated playground equipment at these neighborhood parks has been in the works since the capital project sales tax voter referendum in 2018.

Crosland Park playground (Contributed)

Work on the playground replacement projects began in April 2022 and included removing the existing play structures, resurfacing the ground, and installing new equipment.

The local community voted on playground design options in the Fall of 2021, selecting amenities and color features.

“We are excited to welcome children and families back to these parks. Play is essential to healthy development in kids,” stated Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Jessica Campbell.

