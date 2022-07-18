Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Updated playgrounds open at 2 neighborhood parks in Aiken

Kalmia Hill Park playground
Kalmia Hill Park playground(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Work is complete on updating the playgrounds at two neighborhood parks in Aiken.

The Crosland Park playground at 1676 Aldrich St. Northeast and Kalmia Hill Park playground at 3311 Summit Drive have officially opened for play.

MORE | Augusta firm featured in YouTube’s ‘American Plumber Stories’

Replacing the formerly outdated playground equipment at these neighborhood parks has been in the works since the capital project sales tax voter referendum in 2018.

Crosland Park playground
Crosland Park playground(Contributed)

Work on the playground replacement projects began in April 2022 and included removing the existing play structures, resurfacing the ground, and installing new equipment.

The local community voted on playground design options in the Fall of 2021, selecting amenities and color features.

“We are excited to welcome children and families back to these parks. Play is essential to healthy development in kids,” stated Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Jessica Campbell.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Transportation officials explain the launch of Operation Southern Slow Down during a launch...
Georgia, South Carolina launch crackdown on speeding
Aiken crime
One person injured by weekend shooting in Aiken
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Men wanted for questioning on separate thefts in Augusta
Savannah man catches alligator
Savannah man catches alligator in Bowles Ford Park
Fox Den Apartments
Augusta leaders hold out hope for crime-troubled apartments

Latest News

Recycling
Vendor issues put recycling on hold this week in Aiken
LeBron James at Peach Jam
WATCH: LeBron James spotted at Peach Jam in North Augusta
LeBron
LeBron James makes an appearance at Peach Jam
Child receiving a vaccine shot
Back-to-school shots, screenings offered across CSRA