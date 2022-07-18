SOLE SUSPECT? Cops catch alleged home-invading sneaker thief

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies have arrested the man accused of stealing more than $2,000 worth of Air Jordans and pistol-whipping an apartment resident during a home invasion.

The incident happened June 27, and authorities issued an alert last week for the public to be on the lookout for suspect Gavin Carpenter.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office canceled that alert Monday afternoon, saying Carpenter had been captured and booked into county jail.

He’s charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during a crime., kidnapping and home invasion in the first degree, according to jail records.

The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. June 27 at an apartment in the 2900 block of Shadow Ridge Drive, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was lying on the bed when he heard a loud thud in another room, according to deputies. When he opened his bedroom door and peeked out, he saw a man in the living room area with a handgun.

The man with the gun pointed it at the victim and said, “What you got?”

The victim told the home invader he didn’t have anything.

The robber said, “Gimme everything you got.”

The victim said the robber followed him into the bedroom and pistol-whipped him with the handgun several times.

The robber emptied the victim’s clothes basket and started dumping his Air Jordan shoes into the basket before leaving through the front door, according to deputies.

The robber got away with at least 13 pair Air Jordans. Each pair was valued at $170.

The victim said he saw another man in the parking lot with the robber.

The victim said that after he called 911, he noticed the sliding door to his bedroom was open, but it had been closed and locked all day.

