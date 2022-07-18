Soup kitchen staff is fired up about newly donated grill

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A soup kitchen staff on Tuesday will learn how to use a new grill that was recently donated by a local manufacturer.

Recteq gave Golden Harvest Food Bank a brand-new RT-1250 Wood Pellet Grill, and the food bank plans to put it into use at the Master’s Table soup kitchen in downtown Augusta.

Chef Greg Mueller of Recteq will hold the training at the soup kitchen location on Tuesday after the lunch service.

“We really enjoy supporting the local community,” said Mueller, director of culinary innovation at Recteq. “Golden Harvest Food Bank and its volunteers do a great job preparing meals daily for the less fortunate in our area, adding a Recteq to their kitchen just expands the variety of foods they can serve.”

The grill, valued at $1,599, will be used to prepare larger quantities of hot, grilled meals for soup kitchen patrons.

The staff was able to use the grill for the first time on July 4, serving 211 guests with hot dogs, coleslaw, chips and baked beans.

“At The Master’s Table, we serve around 200 meals each day, and cooking that amount of meat on a regular grill is a lot for one person,” said LaDonna Doleman, kitchen manager. “The Recteq grill will allow us to make larger quantities of meat on the grill at the same time and we’re also excited to provide our guests with smoky grilled food.”

The Master’s Table soup kitchen was created as a place of comfort and support for people who struggle in the downtown Augusta area. The location is open 365 days a year from 11 a.m. to noon.

