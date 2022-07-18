Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

SC attorney gen. praises ruling on transgender student athletes

Wilson said the rules created ‘impossible situation’ for states
The rules in question would have forced schools to allow “biological males” to compete on...
The rules in question would have forced schools to allow “biological males” to compete on girls’ sports teams, to prohibit sex-separated showers and locker rooms to “compel” transgender students to use “biologically inaccurate preferred pronouns,” Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office said.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said a federal court has ruled in favor of the Palmetto State and 19 others, saying the government cannot force schools to follow new anti-discrimination rules.

The rules in question would have forced schools to allow “biological males” to compete on girls’ sports teams, to prohibit sex-separated showers and locker rooms to “compel” transgender students to use “biologically inaccurate preferred pronouns,” Wilson’s office said.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee has blocked the U.S. Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission from enforcing “new, expansive, and unlawful guidance” on federal anti-discrimination laws in states that sued over them, Attorney General’s Office spokesman Robert Kittle said.

“These new guidelines put South Carolina and other states in an impossible situation,” Wilson said Monday. “Our state passed a new law called the Save Women’s Sports Act and if we followed state law we would face legal consequences, including the threat of losing federal funding. The federal government cannot hold South Carolina hostage for passing its common sense laws and for not following the federal government’s nonsensical policies.”

Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Save Women’s Sports Act into law in May. The law requires athletes in South Carolina schools from the elementary to college levels to compete based on the gender to which they were assigned at birth and prohibits transgender girls and women from competing in girls’ and women’s teams.

Wilson also said the federal government did not follow the law when passing these new federal guidelines because there was no input on them from Congress or the public.

South Carolina was one of 19 states to join Tennessee in legal action to block the rules. The other states were Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Transportation officials explain the launch of Operation Southern Slow Down during a launch...
Georgia, South Carolina launch crackdown on speeding
Aiken crime
One person injured by weekend shooting in Aiken
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Men wanted for questioning on separate thefts in Augusta
Savannah man catches alligator
Savannah man catches alligator in Bowles Ford Park
Fox Den Apartments
Augusta leaders hold out hope for crime-troubled apartments

Latest News

Elizabeth Curry- CHOG NICU
Augusta University NICU nurse saves lives in Ukraine
Augusta University NICU nurse saves lives in Ukraine
Augusta University NICU nurse saves lives in Ukraine
Walmart- Children's Miracle Network
Children’s Hospital of Georgia’s Walmart fundraiser brings in donations
Cedar Grove Cemetery
Who’s responsible for unkempt area maintenance in Augusta?
Children's Hospital of Georgia's Walmart fundraiser brings in donations
Children's Hospital of Georgia's Walmart fundraiser brings in donations