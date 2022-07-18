Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Police: SC woman disappeared during trip to Alabama

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a woman who set out for Alabama and has not been heard from for more than a week.

Shauna Brown, 39, was set to travel to school in the Cotton State but investigators believe she never arrived at her destination.

Her mother told investigators she has not heard from her daughter since July 10, and says that lack of communication is out of character for Brown.

She was last seen wearing royal blue-colored nursing scrubs and was driving a black 2013 Toyota Corolla with South Carolina license plate TXR-359.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicolas Mai
Investigators find cause of fire that killed 10-year old
LeBron James at Peach Jam
WATCH: LeBron James spotted at Peach Jam in North Augusta
Transportation officials explain the launch of Operation Southern Slow Down during a launch...
Georgia, South Carolina launch crackdown on speeding
Joseph Furnell Slappy
Bond granted, but hit-and-run suspect remains in jail
Simon Powell
Search for missing man’s body moves to another pond

Latest News

Columbia County Performing Arts Center
Columbia County Performing Arts Center announces Broadway lineup, more shows
Columbia County Performing Arts Center announces Broadway lineup
Columbia County Performing Arts Center announces Broadway lineup
5-year-old calls 911, receives special surprise from Phenix City police
5-year-old calls 911, receives special surprise from Phenix City police
5-year-old calls 911, receives special surprise from Phenix City police
5-year-old calls 911, receives special surprise from Phenix City police
Blood Donation
Blood donation eligibility changes for veterans & service members