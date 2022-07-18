Submit Photos/Videos
Local firm featured in YouTube’s ‘American Plumber Stories’

Universal Plumbing
Universal Plumbing
By Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The YouTube series “American Plumber Stories” will be in Augusta this week to film an episode with a local company for the show’s third season.

Locally owned Universal Plumbing was selected as one of the six companies to be highlighted.

In choosing the local company, the show’s creators cited “the inspiring history behind this family-owned company” and its efforts to prepare the next generation of skilled workers.

The show, sponsored by Pfister Faucets and hosted by country singer Craig Morgan, will be filming in Augusta from Tuesday through Thursday.

